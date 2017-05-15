Rachel Lindsay is the first Black Bachelorette, and the first Black lead in the history of the franchise. It's no small feat — it took the show long enough, after all! — and we're excited to see Lindsay's Bachelorette season, which premieres next week.
Still, there are a lot of questions among fans about how the show will discuss race. Not everyone agreed with how former Bachelor Nick Viall addressed Lindsay's race during his season. And plenty of people are wondering how much Lindsay will address the topic while getting to know her own suitors.
According to Entertainment Tonight, we won't have to wait long for Lindsay to address race on The Bachelorette. She told ET's Lauren Zima that she plans to talk about race during the first episode of her Bachelorette season.
"I always say, it's something that should be talked about," Lindsay told ET about race. "I'm happy to address it."
"With the guys, you know, if it's something new to them, then I want to talk about it the same way that I [wanted] to talk to Nick about it: 'Have you ever dated a Black woman before?'" Lindsay told ET. "I'll talk about my experiences as well. You know, it's about me, too, but I don't want it to be something that defines our relationship. But I think it's something important to address."
Lindsay also made it clear that she's "open to everyone" in terms of her suitors. Hopefully, they'll have better answers for her than Dean did when he told her in March, "I'm ready to go Black, and I'm never going to go back." So-called "jokes" like that prove Lindsay's point about why race is definitely something that needs to be discussed.
