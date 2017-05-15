“The older I get, the more I experience life, I am identifying more and more with being Black, and what that means — being more and more proud of that and feeling connected to my roots and my history,” she told Denicolo. So why wasn’t this always the case? Kravitz shared, “I went to private schools full of white kids. I think a lot of that made me want to blend in or not be looked at as Black. The white kids are always talking about your hair and making you feel weird.” The pressure for a high schooler to lean away from her Blackness in order to fit in is not only a manifestation of white supremacy, but also an example of how early it is accepted and reinforced.