Vintage Ikea Furniture Is Now Going For Over $50K

For many of us, Ikea is a go-to for nice, reasonable furniture and home decor that is also affordable. But vintage Ikea pieces have apparently been fetching for thousands of dollars around the world, according to The Daily Mail.
"Unlike many of their items today, Ikea's older products were actually made very well and have stood the test of time," Pontus Silfverstolpe, the cofounder of Barnebys, a leading aggregator that tracks sales at over 2,000 auction houses, told The Daily Mail. He also pointed out that many of the vintage products making money today are limited-edition. A search on Barnebys uncovers 77 results from Ikea.
Advertisement
The Ikea "clam" or "mushroom" chair, released in 1944 — one year after the Swedish furniture giant was founded — in particular, is now selling for up to £50,000, or $64,000, reports The Sun.
Some of the pieces weren't even huge hits when they were first released, like these Verner Panton "Vilbert" chairs. The chairs cost $65 each in 1993 (really, could they be from any other era but the mid-'90s?) and now, the set of four is going for over $5,000 on 1stdibs.com.
So if you have a lot of old furniture lying around your basement or attic, don't get rid of it yet. You could very well pull a Girlboss and laugh all the way to the bank.
Advertisement