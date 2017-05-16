The New Miss USA Clarified Her Controversial Statement About Health Care

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA. pic.twitter.com/CzPBeaTYHO— Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017
#MissUSA Miss DC just lost me with that answer....Affordable healthcare is a privilege? Girl bye. pic.twitter.com/Q5mU7PIlx1— Kat ?❤ (@dazella_may) May 15, 2017
After Miss DC replied Healthcare is a privilege and not a right ? #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/W6AeQzg01Y— Courtney Blakely (@Court_Blakely) May 15, 2017
Do not take your political advice from this #MissUSA. Healthcare is a right, not a privilege. https://t.co/O7nnQw8IqV— deray mckesson (@deray) May 15, 2017
@MissUSA In Q & A she says #healthcare is a privilege, not a right. Shameful. USA the only western nation that espouses this. Regressive spokesperson— Rita Cary (@RitaCary) May 15, 2017
Just heard Miss District of Columbia say healthcare is a privilege. Sitttttt down. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/l7T9DpzeYO— Heather (@levenah) May 15, 2017
Way to go Miss DC You are correct! Healthcare is not a privilege - xoxo a nurse! #MissUSA— ?TrumpsAmerica?? (@irshroz) May 15, 2017
Love Miss USA. Healthcare is not a right. The doctors, nurses, etc. have a right to their own labor. We don't have a right to their skills.— Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) May 15, 2017