Gordon Ramsay Fans Can Probably Imagine His Glorious Response To Unicorn Food

Gordon Ramsay is notorious for having strict, no nonsense feelings about flavors and the food he chooses to consume. If he doesn’t like something, the world will probably hear about it — loudly, with ample curse words involved. We know he refuses to eat airplane food , he often trolls amateur cooks on Twitter, and he’s tough on his daughter's seasoning skills . He likes his food to be prepared with proper technique and fresh, simple flavors. Which is why it’s no surprise that the chef has some serious feelings when it comes to food trends that tend to focus more on photo-worthiness than taste. Recently, in an interview with Popsugar Gordon Ramsay was asked what his thoughts were on the unicorn trend. And his response was predictably hilarious. “Unicorns are meant for children's tales, not food. Period," he stated. We hear you loud and clear Chef Ramsay.