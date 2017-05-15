Gordon Ramsay Fans Can Probably Imagine His Glorious Response To Unicorn Food

Gordon Ramsay is notorious for having strict, no nonsense feelings about flavours and the food he chooses to consume. If he doesn’t like something, the world will probably hear about it — loudly, with ample curse words involved. We know he refuses to eat airplane food, he often trolls amateur cooks on Twitter, and he’s tough on his daughter's seasoning skills. He likes his food to be prepared with proper technique and fresh, simple flavours.
Which is why it’s no surprise that the chef has some serious feelings when it comes to food trends that tend to focus more on photo-worthiness than taste. Recently, in an interview with Popsugar Gordon Ramsay was asked what his thoughts were on the unicorn trend. And his response was predictably hilarious. “Unicorns are meant for children's tales, not food. Period," he stated. We hear you loud and clear Chef Ramsay.
Unsurprisingly, the Anthony Bourdain had similar feelings about a unicorn beverage, specifically the Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks. Last month, he told T0wn & Country that the drink was, “The perfect nexus of awfulness.” Maybe Ramsay and Bourdain need to team up on a show where all they do is try over-the-top food trends. They could travel around as a duo passionately screaming and cursing about everything they eat. Restaurants would probably be afraid to go on the show, but we would definitely watch it!
Although, when it comes to trendy foods, we might have to agree to disagree with just a few of Gordon Ramsay’s declarations. We’ll admit he definitely has a valid point about unicorn eats, but his thoughts on Girl Scout cookies are a whole other story.
