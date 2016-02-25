We've seen Gordon Ramsay spit out his food on television more times than we can count. (It's something of a signature move for the chef, right alongside his constant yelling and cursing.) But never in a million years did we think we'd ever see anyone spit out a Girl Scout cookie. That is, until we watched Jimmy Kimmel make Ramsay try Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs for the very first time.



Let's just say, it wasn't love at first sight. "I mean, visually, they look like dog biscuits," Ramsay exclaimed upon first glance. Then came the first taste. He seemed to like Tagalongs best, because those were the only ones that didn't get the spit treatment. "They're okay," he described them.



Samoas and Thin Mints didn't fair quite as well (spoiler alert — he didn't swallow either of them), leading Kimmel to joke that Ramsay's American visa just ran out. Sorry, chef Ramsay, but you're definitely outnumbered on this most important food issue.



