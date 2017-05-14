This Fork Hack Inspired A Nation Of Millions (To Hack Their Own Forks)

Samantha Wert, a freshman at Oklahoma State, might be our Sunday night hero, based on the creative way she found to feed herself mac & cheese this week. Where there is a will, there is a way.
We can't suggest that this fork hack is a truly satisfying way to eat your mac & cheese, but if you are backed into a corner with low cheese access, it's not a terrible idea. At the very least, it will get the job done.
Apparently, a multitude of American college students had some feelings when the "fork hack" video hit the internet this week.
Advertisement
The original fork hacker broke a hanger to eat her mac 'n' cheese, and pretty much everyone related.
Twitter user "Childish Sambino" shared videos and tweets from other hunger people without utensils, and they're all pretty hilarious.
Sometimes, you eat dinner with a snapped in half hanger. We do not recommend this, but we understand.
Others hopped on, sharing their own utensil hacks.
This girl is just jealous about the cheese situation. "At least they have somethign to put on their pasta," Lauren Osborne tweeted in reply.
@samiwert at least they have something to put on their pasta pic.twitter.com/dJIOJ6XMqL— lauren osborne (@laurenosborne97) May 12, 2017
This guy may be taking the hacks too far by using an ice scraper to eat. Yikes.
@samiwert Is that better or worse than an ice scraper? pic.twitter.com/YI0SuRghvi— Joe Lienhard (@jlienhard44) May 12, 2017
If you feel really desperate, call this girl's dad. He'd like to send a spork-o-gram. Honestly, we'd like to see that.
@samiwert My dad wants to send you a box of sporks. He calls it a "spork-o-gram" and is very excited to give his first one— ? Shay! ? (@letsslam) May 12, 2017
Don't worry though kids, life gets better after college. You get business cards (that you can use at utensils).
@samiwert The other day I ate fried rice with my own business card— Please Dont Eat Meat (@BestSinceHamlet) May 12, 2017
And that's how the great fork hack of 2017 was born. It might not be as controversial as the guy who freaked us all out by opening his bread in the creepiest way possible, but it is going to get pasta in your mouth. Some days, that's all you can hope for.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement