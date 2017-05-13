Katherine Langford reacted the same way we would if our phone began blowing up with frantic messages to check Twitter: “shit, my nudes have leaked!” Luckily for the Australian star of the Netflix smash hit 13 Reasons Why, it wasn’t because her private racy pics hit the web. It was because her biggest artistic inspiration, the incomparable Lady Gaga, had tweeted about her and even added a cute red heart emoji.
Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Langford further delved into her Gaga devotion by explaining that she inspired to learn how to play piano after seeing Mother Monster perform "Princess Die" at the Born This Way Ball tour when she was 16. Katherine explains that was so taken with the acoustic performance that she watched YouTube tutorials to figure out the “concept” of the piano because she had no idea how to play the instrument. These days, there’s certainly a tutorial for everything on YouTube.
Whether Gaga knows it or not, playing the piano was a source of comfort for the actress while she was filming 13 Reasons Why, tackling formidable subject matter like sexual assault, bullying, and teen suicide.
Langford also talked about how seriously both Netflix and the show handles the issue of suicide prevention, which she calls “aftercare”. She mentioned a 30-minute special that plays after the last episode, and how she includes links to 13reasonswhy.info and itsonus.org on her Instagram posts. “If one in ten girls watched that out of five million, you’re hopefully going to have a lot of people.”
Meanwhile, Netflix announced Season 2 of “13 Reasons Why” and even gave us some insight into how the rest of the series will play out, given that Langford’s character Hannah won’t be the narrator. There will, however, be “a new method of analog communication” - perhaps music will be the next exposition device?
