Busy Phillips Suprised Her Mom By Wearing Her Wedding Dress

Busy Phillips has been having a blast on her Disney Cruise if her Instagram account is any indication. The actor is on board with her family, including her mom and dad as well as her sister Leigh, her kids, and her husband (who she appears only as an Instagram husband, but it works for him).
The cruise overlapped with her parent's wedding anniversary. She took the opportunity to make one of her mother's wishes come true, in a unique way, by wearing her mom's wedding dress on the trip, as People reports.
"As a surprise to my mom, I brought her wedding dress on the cruise and wore it to brunch this morning- lucky for me they got married in the 60s and it's a super cute A-line mini so I wasn't walking around this boat in a floor length wedding dress!" Phillips captioned an Instagram of her alongside her mother, father, and sister.
She teased her sister by saying the emotional reaction of her mom made her feel like the Ross to her sister's Monica — always winning at the parental anniversaries.
She also posted a throwback of her mom in the dress at her wedding, so we could get a side-by-side comparison of how it looked back in the day.
That's one heck of an anniversary gift. Another thing Phillips liked about the outfit? Her ears.
"I feel like it's gonna be weird when I'm back in the real world and not able to wear these ears anymore," she wrote on Instagram.
Who says you can't? Live your best life — even if it is cosplaying Minnie Mouse.
