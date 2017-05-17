But nights when her family isn’t all together at one table are the exception. “We’re big on family meals,” Pink says, and that often means getting everyone — including Willow — involved. Not that Willow needs to be asked twice to pitch in. Having grown up on the road, she was helping out Pink's tour chef at just 2 years old. Today, she knows she has to try everything on her plate at least once — but the young cook has plenty of role models in the kitchen, all under the age of 18. Just like us, Willow is a big fan of Master Chef Junior — and Pink even says she’s beginning to compare her own baking to the creations that the pint-sized chefs, often just a few years older than her, are capable of creating.