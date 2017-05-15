The heroine of the film Everything, Everything, Maddy Whittier (Amandla Stenberg) is 17-years-old, but she’s never left her house. And you'd probably stay put too, if you knew that any step beyond the boundaries of your hyper-sanitized home might kill you. Diagnosed with a rare disease, severe combined immunodeficiency, or SCID, Maddy is extremely susceptible to the world’s viruses, bacteria, and airborne pathogens.
Or so her mother tells her.
In this film based on the YA novel of the same title, it turns out Maddy's mother, Paula (Anika Noni Rose), may be keeping her in the house for a whole different reason than her daughter always thought. When Maddy falls for the boy next door, she finally has a reason to risk venturing into the outside world. But will it kill her?
Amazingly, Maddy's situation isn’t entirely fictional. In fact, Everything, Everything bears a striking resemblance to this infamous story about a person suffering from illness — but the infirmity is not SCID. Read ahead, and get ready for your jaw to drop.
Everything, Everything premieres on May 19, 2017.
