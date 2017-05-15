If you live and swear by your weekly horoscopes, then maybe you've also explored eating by them as well. Perhaps you've already even checked out our Trader Joe's zodiac shopping list. And for those of you who are looking to venture a little further into the edible astrology realm, we've got you covered with more suggestions. Because what do we love more than a good reading? A good reading that's tied to a tasty, good steal. Which is why we've taken to rounding up the best Whole Foods products according to your your specific sign. The best part of all? Each product comes in for under $5 a pop.
So if you're looking to stock up on star-tied snacks and other grocery goods, scroll on to get started on your list. We've got it all from decadent Pisces breakfast buys to Leo-specific snackable spreads and much more. Here's hoping that your stars and grocery lists align this week!