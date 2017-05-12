Cold Stone's Limited-Edition Wonder Woman Flavor Has A Special Ingredient

Wonder Woman isn't just the first female superhero to get her own standalone feature film, she's also getting honored with a limited-edition flavor combination at Cold Stone Creamery. PopSugar reports that Diana Prince inspired a special treat at the ice cream shop and the new blend gets topped with a one-of-a-kind finishing touch: edible gold sprinkles.
Available now through June 13, the Wonder Woman Berry Bold is a blend of chocolate and berries. It's meant to celebrate the release of the new Wonder Woman film, which stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine (Not the other Chris. Or the other one.). Anyone familiar with Cold Stone Creamery's signature M.O. knows that a new offering isn't just any old flavor, however. And the Wonder Woman Berry Bold is no exception, it's a chocolate mashup that'll impress even the oldest gods of the pantheon. Cold Stone says that the new mix adds "power, grace, wisdom, and wonder," too, but we're skeptical on that front.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. for this empowering and adventurous new movie," Kate Unger, senior vice president of marketing for Cold Stone Creamery, told PopSugar. "Customers are going to love our super-premium ice cream and enjoy our new Wonder Woman-inspired Creation. The bold flavor of our Dark Chocolate Triple Berry Ice Cream gives it a powerful chocolaty taste that goes perfectly with raspberries and chocolate shavings. Then we add Gold Glitter to give it some glam!"
In addition to the sparkling sundae, the ice cream chain is also adding the Triple Berry Wonder cupcake to its menu. That's a layered concoction that's made with red velvet cake, Dark Chocolate Triple Berry Ice Cream, and topped with chocolate frosting, that same glittering gold embellishment, and a chocolate medallion with the classic Wonder Woman insignia. With both of these on offer for just a limited time, it might be time to find that invisible jet (JK that's not in the new movie) and head over to your closest scoop shop.
