Cold Stone's Limited-Edition Wonder Woman Flavor Has A Special Ingredient

Available now through June 13, the Wonder Woman Berry Bold is a blend of chocolate and berries. It's meant to celebrate the release of the new Wonder Woman film , which stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine ( Not the other Chris. Or the other one .). Anyone familiar with Cold Stone Creamery's signature M.O. knows that a new offering isn't just any old flavor, however. And the Wonder Woman Berry Bold is no exception, it's a chocolate mashup that'll impress even the oldest gods of the pantheon. Cold Stone says that the new mix adds " power, grace, wisdom, and wonder ," too, but we're skeptical on that front.