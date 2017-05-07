Chris Pine is here to embrace that all white guys named Chris with brown hair who star in superhero/sci-fi movies in Hollywood do, in fact, look alike, but they are not alike. He's now the only Chris we could imagine singing in so many sketches while hosting Saturday Night Live. He was either using this opportunity to audition for Broadway, to get some karaoke jams out, or just seriously trying to differentiate himself from Chris-es Pratt, Evans, and Hemsworth (sit down, Ryans).
As we all know, the host has a lot of influence on which sketches go to air, so I'm not surprised that tonight's episode was light on politics and heavy on "irreverent guy stuff" with a strong whiff of bros (Chris Evans would have gone another way, just saying).
Highlights included the unexpected, self-aware opening monologue, the greatness of the visual gag of Vanessa Bayer as the handmaid who had her eye removed, Leslie Jones teasing Colin Jost, that awkward and hilarious Morning Joe send up, the return (sort of) of Kellyanne Conway, and Chris Pine trying to vogue.
Click through for the sketches you need to see from last night's SNL.