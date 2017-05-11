Don't freak out, but there's a new series in the works at Netflix that is embodying two of the most exciting and terrifying things: futuristic technology and dating.
The streaming service announced a new series via a press release today, introducing the thrilling concept behind Osmosis, an eight-episode series set to debut next year. In the release, Netflix describes the sci-fi drama as such: "technology has conquered the last frontier decoding true love. Digging deep into its users brain data, the new dating app 'OSMOSIS' can find a perfect match with 100% accuracy, turning the concept of an absolute soulmate into a reality." Sounds pretty ideal, right? An app that takes all the work out of finding the perfect partner or spouse? Well of course nothing is perfect, so the show also gets into what is offered in exchange for the app's services. "But is there a price to pay when letting an algorithm decide who you will love?" the release questions. "When in exchange for this undying, ageless love, technology can access the innermost recesses of your mind — and the best kept secrets of your heart."
This Tinder-meets-The Circle drama will be set in Paris and will be both "incredibly seducing" and "extremely dangerous" according to the showrunner, Audrey Fouché. And, as you may have guessed from the name of the showrunner and the setting, it will be a French series, which makes it all the more seductive and mysterious. It will be one of six new European original series to debut on the streaming service. Netflix also promises there will be more French content in the future (our actual future), too.
