Now and then a theory for a beloved television show comes along and gives us hope that something great will happen in the future of the series. Sometimes, these theories confirm what we suspect will happen and affirm our ability to masterfully predict a forthcoming plotline. After season 4 of Orange Is the New Black, many fans vowed to never watch the show again after we lost dear Poussey in a gruesome turn of events. Many viewers were heated.
Though as noted by Elite Daily, one Reddit user has an interesting theory about season 5. In the latest trailer for the coming season, there’s a scene where we see Suzanne, Soso, Taystee, Black Cindy, and Watson sitting, in a circle on the floor. They appear to be in a seance. Is Suzanne attempting to contact Poussey in the afterlife? Possibly. While this is a simple explanation for what’s happening in the scene, the Reddit theory goes deeper, with a theory about Poussey coming back...from the dead.
In season four, Poussey Washington, played by actress Samira Wiley, was killed by prison guards. It was a violent, albeit terrible ending for one of the series’ most charming characters. For some fans of the Netflix series, the scene hit a bit too close to home. It’s easy to see why she’s so hard to let go of.
Considering actress Wiley’s busy schedule this is unlikely. With films on the way and her latest role on Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale, squeezing in another role seems a bit much. For now, we’ll just have to settle for all of those heartbreaking Poussey murals popping up all over the world.
Then again, if Poussey were to come back from the dead as a zombie, maybe we could get a Walking Dead-OITNB mash-up series? The women of Litchfield Penitentiary would be pretty badass at offing Zombies.
