Target Is Trying To Wow Us With A Next-Day Delivery Service

Target is trying to impress us by launching a next-day delivery service — and, judging from its recent announcement, it might just work. After all, who hasn't run out of replacement light bulbs at midnight or needed dish soap ASAP?
In an attempt to compete with services like Amazon Prime (get your last-minute Mother's Day flowers right now...just saying), the big-box store is testing a program called Target Restock with a pilot program this summer in Minneapolis.
During the pilot, Minneapolis-area customers who have a Target REDcard will be eligible for next-day delivery on thousands of household items for a low, flat fee. "The items will be packaged at a nearby store, allowing us to fulfill orders placed before 1:30 p.m. by the next business day," according to Target. Need laundry detergent, stat? That's what this is for.
"We created Target Restock to save busy guests time, and make it easier than ever to get household essentials delivered quickly," according to a statement from the company.
After weaker than expected e-commerce sales, it makes sense for Target to branch out its digital presence — we just hope that, if successful, its next-day delivery expands across the country.
This isn't the first game-changing announcement from Target this year: The store is undergoing a major redesign to give it a more contemporary, department store-like vibe.
Alright, Target: You've got our attention.
