Women are expected to be gatekeepers of friendliness and pleasantries. At work, we worry about being seen as too bossy or overbearing. We are constantly toeing a line between being perceived as too emotional or too frigid. We are expected to be graceful and nice all the time. On the streets — when we are exercising our right to daydream, run through our to-do lists in our heads, worry, listen to music, or just breathe — we are given the unsolicited advice to smile. It’s become such a problem that artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh created a whole series called " Stop Telling Women To Smile ." For those of us who ever feel the urge to reply, this young Olympian just gave us the perfect response.