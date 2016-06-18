Story from Body

#NoWomanEver Takes On Aggressive Street Harassment

Evette Dionne
Photographed by Georgina Martin.
Street harassment is an alarming problem that impacts women of all ages, no matter what they're wearing, who they're with, or how they attempt to avoid it. But some women are taking to Twitter to air out the gross things men have said to them and highlight how no woman has ever appreciated, fallen for, or enjoyed the offensive and often graphic street harassment they endure daily.

It can be everything from whistling to blocking a person's path to groping, and is designed to make women feel unsafe, as blogger CeCe Olisa explained in an essay for Refinery29. As she also pointed out, street harassment says something about the abuser — not the person being harassed.

"Street harassment is damaging and it's mean, but we can do something about it," she wrote. "We can not let it ruin our self-esteem and dash our sense of self-worth, both of which were hard-earned for me."

Many women agree, and are using the hashtag #NoWomanEver on Twitter to express their opinions. The trending hashtag shows how street harassers expect their actions to be perceived and how women really see it.

Here are some of the most enlightening entries to the #NoWomanEver hashtag.
Stop Street Harassment, an advocacy organization, defines street harassment as "unwanted comments, gestures, and actions forced on a stranger in a public place without their consent and is directed at them because of their actual or perceived sex, gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation." The organization's 2014 survey found that 65% of all women have experienced street harassment.
