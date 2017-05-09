Teachers, Today's Google Doodle Is For You

Teaching is one of the most under-appreciated professions, so it's crucial to honor our teachers in all the ways we can. Today's Google Doodle does just that, to mark National Teacher Day. It features a super-cute, blue, g-shaped teacher explaining trigonometry, the planets, the water cycle, and more to her rapt students.
"On this day we take a moment to appreciate those who dedicate their lives to encouraging our intellectual development, be it through mathematics, ecology, astronomy, chemistry, biology, or any other subject we may explore," says a statement by Google. "Teachers nurture our intelligence, creativity, and critical-thinking skills. They help shape us and guide our development. Thank you to all the teachers, and may you be showered with the respect and admiration you deserve!"
Congress declared an official National Teacher Day on March 7, 1980, according to the National Education Association, but it was later moved to the Tuesday of the first full week of May (a.k.a. today).
Previous May 9 Google Doodles have celebrated Swedish engineer Gustaf de Laval's 168th birthday, Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie's 150th birthday, the 76th birthday of author and illustrator Roger Hargreaves (known for the Mr. Men and Little Miss series), and Mother's Day, according to Time magazine.
But today, let's think back to all of the teachers who have shaped our lives. After all, where would we be without them?
