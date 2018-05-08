Teachers Can Get Free Chipotle Today

There are a million and one different ways to say thank you. You can write a thank you note, give someone a hug, or even just say "thanks" to their face. But, perhaps the best way to really show someone how much they're appreciated is by giving them free food. Chipotle clearly knows how to show gratitude because the chain is giving out free burritos today in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Day.
Today, teachers can take advantage of a special buy one get one free deal. Between 3 p.m. and close, a faculty school ID will get teachers a free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos with the purchase of any one of the entrees.
While teachers do some extremely important work, there are several different professions that keep schools running. That's why it's not just teachers who can get freebies today. In the official announcement of Chipotle's Teacher Appreciation Day deal, the fast casual chain wrote, "Teachers, faculty, and staff: while you fill minds with knowledge, we'll fill your stomachs with burritos." So, if you work at a school, take advantage of the BOGO promo. You deserve it.
