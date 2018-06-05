Nurses Can Get Free Chipotle Today

A few weeks ago, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chipotle gave school faculty and staff free burritos. Today, nurses get their turn to receive the same delicious thank you gift. Right now, nurses can order a free entree at Chipotle locations nationwide with the chain's special Nurse Appreciation BOGO deal.
Nurses can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos free of charge with the purchase of any one of those entrees. To get the freebies, nurses simply need to bring in a valid ID. Any type of nurse, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents, is eligible. The promotion can only be applied to in-store orders, though so keep that in mind if you usually order ahead online.
Interestingly, Nurses Appreciation Week was technically last month, but Chipotle clearly knows these medical professionals deserve some acknowledgement outside of just one week per year. And what better way to get some well-deserved extra recognition than in the form of a free burrito?
