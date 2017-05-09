Live Out Your Mother Of Dragons Dreams & Rent A Home In This Castle For $1,600

Between unicorn hair and mermaids and dragons popping up on our Starbucks menus, one could surmise that adults have dived into a pool of escapism. Times are weird; what we’re all escaping from is anyone’s guess. However, for anyone who’s ever dreamt of the ultimate childhood fantasy of living in a castle for a reasonable price, then this deal is for you.
According to Travel + Leisure, you can now rent an apartment in a castle for the bargain price of $1,200 British pounds or roughly $1555 a month. The historic Bamburgh Castle located in Northumberland, England, has a listing on Savills.com, one of the largest real estate firms in the world. The castle spans nine acres of land along the shoreline and the single apartment up for rent is located in the oldest area of the castle, the keep.
While the Bamburgh looks beautifully dark and gothic — just as a castle should — the interiors are surprisingly well-lit and bright. Arched windows overlook the land, while cast fireplaces, and mahogany staircases accent the interiors of the large two-to-three bedroom apartment. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with large windows offering unobstructed views of the sea. It pretty much sounds like our Game of Thrones fantasy realized.
Travel + Leisure also noted that renters will also have access to an impressive collection of arms and armor, all of which date back hundreds of years. As for the town, it sounds charming. Oh and in case you’ve never been to the castle in person but thought it looks familiar, the Bamburgh Castle has made a few appearances on the big screen. Most recently in the 2015 version of Macbeth, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard and Cate Blanchett’s Elizabeth in 1998. History and pop culture all rolled into one. Dragons, iron thrones, and crowns not included.
Advertisement