Dustin Lance Black & Tom Daley Are Married

Life is pretty good for our favorite Olympic celebrity couples. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are engaged and awaiting the birth of their first child this fall. Bronze medalist Tom Daley, meanwhile, is celebrating his marriage to Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. (And no, there's sadly no word on whether his wedding band is gold, silver, or bronze.)
The BBC reports that Daley and Black were married on Saturday, May 6 in a ceremony at the Bovey Castle Hotel at Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England. The 22-year-old British diver hails from nearby Plymouth.
Daley, who announced his relationship with the 42-year-old Black in a 2013 YouTube video addressing his sexuality, confirmed the happy news by sharing a photo from the wedding on social media. He is wearing an oxblood suit while Black, creator of the recent ABC miniseries When We Rise, appears to be in navy.
"05.06.17: the day I married the love of my life shared with 120 of our closest family and friends from Texarkana to Plymouth!" he captioned the photo of the outdoor ceremony.
05.06.17 the day I married the love of my life ❤️ shared with 120 of our closest family and friends from Texarkana to Plymouth! pic.twitter.com/31QifN5gkY— Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) May 8, 2017
Black, who last year famously reminded singer Sam Smith about being an openly gay Oscar winner, posted a romantic photo of him and his new husband with the caption, "So... what did you do this weekend?"
So... what did you do this weekend? pic.twitter.com/wWbpiiy1sy— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) May 8, 2017
It's the first marriage for both men, who announced their engagement in 2015. They began dating in 2013, prompting Daley to release his YouTube video that December to set the record straight about rumors about his sexuality.
"In an ideal world I wouldn't be doing this video because it shouldn't matter," the then-19-year-old athlete told his fans about his dating life. "Come spring this year my life changed massively when I met someone and it made me feel so happy, so safe, and everything just feels great. And, well, that someone is a guy."
And they lived happily ever after, etc.
