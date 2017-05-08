These Hero Utility Workers Saved A Baby Otter's Life

Proving that not all heroes wear capes, a group of utility workers in Arizona rescued a baby otter on April 20 and now he’s thriving in the wild. The four-week old pup was trapped in a canal when three utility workers from the Salt River Project spotted him.
The little otter was covered in fleas and suffering from dehydration — and the workers rescued him in the knick of time.
"He was calling for his momma, we assumed," Craig Boggs, one of the aforementioned heroes, told local news station KPNX-TV. “It would go back underwater and fight and come back up. He was about to give up. He was pretty exhausted…You can’t let it go. I mean, if you can save it. It’s the right thing to do. I mean, didn’t want to let the little fella die on its own. It’s not right.”
Advertisement
If you’re tearing up right now, don’t worry — the otter is currently healthy and happy thanks to the good samaritans from the Salt River Project.
The utility workers contacted the Game and Fish department and the otter was transported to their wildlife center in Phoenix. A trout mash mixed with kitten milk formula (yum!) did the trick, and, within a week, he looked like a new person. (Uh, new otter).
Happy Friday night @innofsedona @SedonaSunflower @AZRogerNaylor @BigBlendMag @arizonakey pic.twitter.com/3PEl6mmsfJ— Out of Africa Park (@OutofAfricaPark) May 6, 2017
The otter was released into the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde, where he’s currently living his best life. At his last check-up, he weighed in at a healthy 2 lbs 9 oz.
Remember the #otter pup our crews rescued from #Arizona Canal? She's doing well as seen in @OutofAfricaPark ?, weighing in at 2 lbs 9 oz.! pic.twitter.com/GykNuTENdn— Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) May 6, 2017
If this isn’t definitive proof that there’s good in the world, we simply don’t know what is.
Advertisement