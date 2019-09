At Long Last, We Now Know What Kylie Jenner's Real Hair Looks Like

This isn't the first time we've seen bangs on Kylie. She showed up to the 2015 VMAs showing off a new set, and who could forget the adorable bangs she sported as a kid back in 2009 ? But since she hasn't had them in a while, People speculates that the shorter pieces covering the top of Kylie's head right now are baby hairs. Kim used to have these herself and regrets getting them laser-removed, she wrote on her website: "I thought I looked better without the baby hairs, but now I miss them. I think they look youthful! So ladies, you can always laser your hairline, but I miss mine."