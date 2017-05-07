These Are 10 Of The Most Expensive Houses In The U.S.

Nothing reveals the character of a city like its denizens. And nothing displays the aesthetics — for better or for worse — of a city like its pricey real estate. It’s no secret that we love seeing how the one percent live their lives. We may judge or may swoon when we see gold-leaf interiors, replete with marbled pillars (hello, Melania and Donald Trump). Yet, we also may nod approvingly at the very inkling of anyone rich living modestly (see: Ryan Gosling’s low-key pad with the ‘lady’ in his life, fellow actor Eva Mendes).
Based on Trulia.com’s list of the most expensive homes in each of the 50 states, the uber rich have a few things in common. For starters, they often prefer a home high on a hill somewhere, among the clouds, isolated in privileged seclusion. One thing that stuck out like a sore thumb while browsing through these expensive homes are the amount of unobstructed views and grand entrances. Pricey homes often require enough space to make a grand first impression. Contiguous borders be damned: you’ll see nary a neighbor in sight for several miles. These homeowners like space, lots and lots of space.
You’ll find no overpriced condos in the big cities here. Those who can afford these homes require lavish amenities like private helicopters, outdoor pools, and lots of land. Aside from our usual intake of celebrity culture and the odd affluent Instagrammer, many of us haven’t actually seen the homes of the rich and famous, let alone the richest of the crop who are often private citizens.
Trulia, a nifty little destination for real estate listings and properties, dug around and ahead you’ll find a list of 10 of the priciest homes in the United States — the most expensive ten in each state, as a matter of fact. For more details about the homes, click here.