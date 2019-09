These Are 10 Of The Most Expensive Houses In The U.S.

Nothing reveals the character of a city like its denizens. And nothing displays the aesthetics — for better or for worse — of a city like its pricey real estate. It’s no secret that we love seeing how the one percent live their lives. We may judge or may swoon when we see gold-leaf interiors, replete with marbled pillars ( hello, Melania and Donald Trump ). Yet, we also may nod approvingly at the very inkling of anyone rich living modestly (see: Ryan Gosling’s low-key pad with the ‘lady’ in his life, fellow actor Eva Mendes).