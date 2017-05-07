After a clip of Zendaya emerged in which she was “more Bruno Mars than Bruno Mars” on Lip Sync Battle, one would think, there’s no way in hell that performance will be topped, amirite? Wrong. It seems the sickeningly adorable couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, did just that. Dare I say the two may have upstaged Zendaya’s spot-on impersonation?
In a video promo tweeted out by Teigen today, she appears on stage hanging upside down completely covered in a Spider-Man costume. Apparently, she lived out a steamy, longtime fantasy.
“Yes, I do my own stunts…” part of the tweet read. After fellow host LL Cool J rips off the mask, a red-faced Teigen, catching her breath, shouts “Oh my GOD!” Those superhero costumes are stuffy after all.
Advertisement
"I just wanted to see if it's possible that I live out one of my biggest fantasies," she then says. If that wasn’t charming enough, out strolls Legend, ready to reenact the famous upside down kiss many of us swooned over in the 2002 Spider-Man film. Talk about a brazen request on behalf of Teigen. Aside from the overall cuteness of the moment, the best part was the fact that in Teigen’s fantasy the gender roles are reversed. She’s the hero, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and Legend is Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). The only element missing was the rain, damn.
Yes, I do my own stunts. New episode of @spikelsb tonight before the #mtvawards at 7:30pm EST! @zendaya vs @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/s2TXjRsqov— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 7, 2017
The audience, Zendaya, and LL Cool J couldn’t get enough of the two lovebirds. For the billionth time, someone please give these two a variety show?
Recently, the adorable duo reenacted several iconic scenes from The Devil Wears Prada. Between that hilarious series of videos and this epic Spider-Man kiss, one has to imagine movie night with the Teigen-Legend clan is on point. For nostalgia’s sake, take a trip down memory lane with the original Spider-Man (2002) kiss clip below.
This much-anticipated episode airs tonight on MTV.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement