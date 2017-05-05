Ashley McNeely, who competed on the MTV reality show A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, was found dead in his Beckley, West Virginia home. McNeely was 35 years old.
Lieutenant David Allard told People that a female made a 911 call on Thursday. Police were sent to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and discovered McNeely's body. "She had found him, which is my understanding," Allard told E! News, referring to the unidentified person who placed the distress call. The circumstances around his death weren't immediately clear.
"His body has been transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy, which will determine the cause of death," Allard told People. "Close to his body, authorities found drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and other believed to be illegal substances... There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and foul play is not suspected."
A Shot at Love featured male and female contestants competing to win over Tequila's heart. McNeely appeared on the show in 2007 and was eliminated in the season's fourth episode. The MTV series also had a spinoff, That's Amore. McNeely starred on six episodes of that show in 2008. In the spinoff, he guided one contestant, Domenico Nesci, through the process. McNeely also appeared in Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Eve special in 2004, People notes.
According to E! News, McNeely was an MMA fighter and a referee after the reality shows ended.
One fan commented "Rest in Peace" in response to the last photo McNeely posted on Twitter, an image of himself with the caption "#NewProfilePic." Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
