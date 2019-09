A Shot at Love featured male and female contestants competing to win over Tequila's heart. McNeely appeared on the show in 2007 and was eliminated in the season's fourth episode . The MTV series also had a spinoff, That's Amore. McNeely starred on six episodes of that show in 2008. In the spinoff, he guided one contestant, Domenico Nesci, through the process. McNeely also appeared in Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Eve special in 2004, People notes.