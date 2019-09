Another State Just Imposed A 20-Week Abortion Ban

Studies have found that most women don't change their mind about getting an abortion during the waiting period. And a report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that in 2009 only 1.3% of all abortions "performed in the United States were after 20 weeks' gestation." One could say that the fact that Iowa and so many other states are imposing these types of laws has nothing to do with factual information — and everything to do with controlling women.