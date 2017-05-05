By the end of the two weeks, I had gone through five rounds of pillow cases and a couple cans of dry shampoo, and I had dandruff and even some glitter in my scalp — but it was an experiment I would definitely try again under less extreme circumstances. And I learned that in the end, how much or how little you wash is entirely up to you and your individual hair type. If you're not afraid of a little hair grease, come along for the ride with me and watch the video above.