Do you know all the words to the Big Bang Theory theme song? Kaley Cuoco's recent television performance proved she does. The actress, who portrays Penny on the long-running sitcom, sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, only for the conversation to turn musical.
After sharing some hilarious behind-the-scenes photos with the audience (apparently, Cuoco has no idea how to not stare directly into a camera, despite being an actress who theoretically does so all the time) Fallon had Cuoco answer some questions from the audience. One of those questions? Whether the real-life Penny Hofstadter knew all the words to the Big Bang Theory's opening song. Fallon encouraged Cuoco to prove that she knew her stuff — and so, she obliged.
Hmm... is she looking at the teleprompter? You decide!
Just in case you're wondering what the words to the Big Bang Theory theme song actually are, here's the first verse of the song that played before over 200 episodes of the series:
"Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state/Then nearly fourteen billion years ago expansion started, wait!/The earth began to cool, the autotrophs began to drool/Neanderthals developed tools/We built a wall/We built the pyramids/Math, science, history, unraveling the mysteries/That all started with the big bang!/ Hey!"
The Big Bang Theory is currently entering its 11th season, and has already been renewed for a season 12 as well. That's good for Cuoco and the rest of her castmates, as they're certainly bringing in the big bucks — Variety reports the original five cast members pull in a whopping $1 million per episode. However, it's more than just a paycheck for Cuoco: she, along with main cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helbergeach, recently volunteered to take a $100,000 pay cut in order to give costars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch a raise.
Needless to say, it doesn't sound like The Big Bang Theory will end anytime soon — which gives fans (and the rest of the cast!) plenty of time to memorize the words of that tricky theme song.
