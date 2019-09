Gordon-Levitt explained why he and his wife made the decision to protect their child's privacy on Live! With Kelly and Michael (RIP) back in 2015, just a month or so after McCauley gave birth. “Being in the public eye is a great thing. It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it’s a choice that I made,” the 36-year-old explained. “My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself." He added, "And so, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.” Later that month, the actor told told Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood is "wonderful and it makes me really happy."