Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his wife Tasha McCauley are expecting their second child together. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People on Wednesday after a Beverly Hills outing this week prompted reports that McCauley, a tech entrepreneur, was pregnant. The sex, due date, and other details are unknown — and that's just how the under-the-radar couple likes it. Gordon-Levitt and McCauley tied the knot in a small, private ceremony at their home in December 2014. In August 2015, they welcomed their first baby, a boy whose name and identity they've managed to keep out of the press.
Gordon-Levitt explained why he and his wife made the decision to protect their child's privacy on Live! With Kelly and Michael (RIP) back in 2015, just a month or so after McCauley gave birth. “Being in the public eye is a great thing. It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it’s a choice that I made,” the 36-year-old explained. “My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself." He added, "And so, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.” Later that month, the actor told told Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood is "wonderful and it makes me really happy."
Given how low-key the couple is, you probably don't know much about the Snowden star's wife, Tasha, who we can best describe as a badass genius. You ought to, though — she happens to be a brilliant robotics scientist and savvy businesswoman. McCauley is currently the VP of Business Development at GeoSim Systems, which provides advanced city modeling systems technology, per her Twitter. She also co-founded a company called Fellow Robots and holds a certificate in robotics from the esteemed Silicon Valley think tank Singularity University. Oh, and she's got an MBA in International Business Education and Research MBA from USC, to boot. Sorry, what was it your husband does again?
Advertisement