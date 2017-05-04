If you've ever watched Veep, you know the HBO sitcom is straight-up hilarious. Selina Meyer is the flawed heroine we can't stop watching, and the supporting characters are just as funny. They're so funny, in fact, that one Australian politician ended up with a black eye last Sunday because of the show.
Graham Perrett, Australia's Labor MP, told BuzzFeed that he laughed so hard while watching Veep that he choked on the sushi he was eating. The Queensland lawmaker then fell unconscious, hitting his head and getting a black eye and a huge gash on his cheek.
"Some of the rice went down the wrong way, I started choking and I kind of stumbled forward and knocked my head on the corner of the kitchen cabinet," Perrett told BuzzFeed. "My wife walked in to find me knocked unconscious on the ground, with blood everywhere. I must have been out for only a few seconds because when I came to again, I was still laughing at Jonah."
The scene in question is from the Season Six premiere, when Dan (Reid Scott) realizes that Jonah (Timothy Simons) is shaving his head to make it look like he still has cancer.
"I was laughing so hard when Jonah then gets interviewed by Dan," Perrett told BuzzFeed. "And then he delivers the first shaving pun, like, 'you recently had a close shave with cancer.'"
Naturally, Simons himself has heard the story, and he has a solution of his own. The actor offered to send Perrett "edited eps" of the show next time.
@KateAurthur @MarkDiStef hahahahahahaha oh my god.— Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) May 3, 2017
@KateAurthur @MarkDiStef Awesome thanks. We'll tone it down a bit next year for this guys sake or maybe send him some edited eps— Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) May 3, 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus weighed in, too, asking which episode it was, and Perrett was quick to answer. His response is so sweet — he even called the actress "your highness."
I mean, c'mon, I'm actually having a hard time believing it. But the real question is - what episode? https://t.co/sqGyRT8e0z— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 3, 2017
@OfficialJLD @DrDayaSharma @James_Jeffrey Episode One in this new series. Where Jonah has the close shave. Pure gold, your highness!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️— Graham Perrett (@GrahamPerrettMP) May 4, 2017
David Mandel, Veep's executive producer, tweeted a warning to Perrett about the season's third episode, too.
@GrahamPerrettMP warning! ep 603 of #veep is particularly good. Watch with a nurse or bike helmet. -- David Mandel, #veep exec producer— David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) May 4, 2017
Mandel also joked to BuzzFeed that the incident could be a real storyline on Veep. "You realize if I wrote that Selina Meyer was laughing, got caught choking on sushi and hit her head, people would say, 'yeah right, that doesn’t happen, you can't do that,'" Mandel told BuzzFeed. "It really does seems like something in the show, so I guess I'll have to wait a year now to use it."
