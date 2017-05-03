Amy Schumer Talked To Kim Kardashian At The Met Gala & Now Wants To Hang Out

Amy Schumer may not have had the best time at the 2016 Met Gala, but it sounds like the Snatched star had a ball at this year's event. Apparently, Schumer talked to Kim Kardashian at the 2017 party — and now, she wants the two of them to be friends.
"The highlight, you know what I would say, was going out there and feeling really strong and good about myself," Schumer told Entertainment Tonight. "And, also, I had the nicest conversation with Kim Kardashian."
From the way Schumer describes it, she and Kardashian had quite a lengthy exchange. In fact, it sounds more like the kind of chat you'd have with a friend you've known for years than with someone you barely know.
"We talked about everything," Schumer told ET of her time with Kardashian. "We had never really gotten to talk before. She was so amazing and down to earth and insightful, and I really enjoyed my time with her... I would totally hang with her."
It looks like their relationship has come a long way in the past two years. In April 2015, Schumer pretended to fall at Kardashian and Kanye West's feet on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala. West looked completely unamused, while Kardashian appeared to be fighting back a smirk. Schumer spoke with Kardashian at that event, too. But she later told Entertainment Weekly that she wasn't herself during that conversation.
"You know when you're in front of a celebrity?" Schumer asked EW at the time. "I become such a flake. I was just saying things I didn't mean. I'm like, 'You and your sisters are just inspiring' and 'Are you hiring at Dash?' Just nonsense."
It sounds like these two have mended the awkwardness, though. Will Kardashian make a guest appearance on the next season of Inside Amy Schumer? Or maybe we'll see Amy doing her best to keep up with the Kardashians. I can only imagine the hijinks that would ensue.
