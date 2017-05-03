Are the heartbreaking revelations about love and loss in Brad Pitt’s emotional new interview with GQ Style bumming you out? Here’s a solution: Just look at the pictures! The long Q&A may be rife with tragic relationship commentary, confessions about his “self-inflicted” family turmoil, and the fact that he’s been sleeping on his sculptor friend’s floor, but it’s also the source of many artsy photos of the actor, shot by Ryan McGinley. It’s basically a study in how good-looking he is.
However, McGinley made the baffling artistic decision to feature Brad in a shirt in nearly every single shot. What gives?
Advertisement
Hard to say, but in one notable exception, we saw something we’ve never seen before — and no, we don’t mean the sight of Brad Pitt crying in a $2,250 Bottega Veneta suit jacket at the White Sands National Monument in New Mexico. It’s what appears to be a new tattoo: a tornado, on his left side.
Given the circumstances, it’s natural to assume that the allusion to a natural disaster is a metaphor for the current “weird time” (as he describes it) in Brad’s life. But also… maybe he’s just a really big fan of the seminal 1996 film Twister? You can see the ink for yourself here, and draw your own conclusions.
Advertisement