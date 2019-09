Are the heartbreaking revelations about love and loss in Brad Pitt’s emotional new interview with GQ Style bumming you out? Here’s a solution: Just look at the pictures! The long Q&A may be rife with tragic relationship commentary, confessions about his “self-inflicted” family turmoil, and the fact that he’s been sleeping on his sculptor friend’s floor, but it’s also the source of many artsy photos of the actor, shot by Ryan McGinley . It’s basically a study in how good-looking he is.