This Is How Malia & Sasha Obama Spent Their Last Night In The White House

Malia and Sasha Obama called the White House "home" for eight years. The former first daughters spent a great part of their childhood and teenage years in the presidential residence, going from tiny little girls to young women right in front of our eyes. It was safe to assume, then, that leaving after such a long time was definitely going to be hard for the Obama sisters.
But, they didn't go all out during the first family's last night at the White House. In fact, they had a rather mundane evening, according to former First Lady Michelle Obama. According to the Today show, during a question-and-answer session last week at the America Institute of Architecture convention in Orlando, FL, the former FLOTUS revealed how 18-year-old Malia and 15-year-old Sasha spent their last hours in the White House.
"They had a sleepover, because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they're like, 'Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it's our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.' And it's like, really?" Michelle said.
In our not-so-professional opinion, a big sleepover with your best friends where there's pizza and nuggets sounds like the perfect recipe for an aching heart.
But of course, Michelle said there was some crying the moment the family had to officially leave.
"So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people," Michelle said.
She then joked about why she was holding back her own feelings. "I didn't want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president," she said.
However, it seems like the first family has adjusted well to its post-White House life (shout-out to their amazing vacations).
"Friends are surprised I answer the door now," Michelle said. She also pointed out the former first dogs, Bo and Sunny, had "never heard a doorbell."
The Obamas have remained in Washington, D.C. so Sasha can finish high school. Meanwhile, Malia has been interning in New York City and she is set to attend Harvard University this fall.
