Fashion designer Derek Lam must have heard our prayers, because he just made the latter easier than ever. He bottled five (out of 10) fragrances from his eponymous beauty line to look like tubes of lipstick — they even twist up and swipe on like one. But don't judge a book by its cover... or, in this case, a perfume by its packaging. These solid scents were formulated with raw ingredients meant to hold the same potency and longevity as the brand's eau de parfums. (I dabbed one on to my wrists earlier this morning, and the smell is still going strong a few hours later, so I'm hopeful.) Plus, each one is infused with hydrating emollients, like jojoba oil, which certainly kicks up the cool factor.