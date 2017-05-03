In a perfect world, a cheese-only diet wouldn't trigger gas or pimples. Dogs would live just as long as humans. Hair would air-dry to perfection every single time. As for perfume? Well, it would never bother your desk buddies, and applying one would be something you could do on your walk to the subway. Dream big, right?
Fashion designer Derek Lam must have heard our prayers, because he just made the latter easier than ever. He bottled five (out of 10) fragrances from his eponymous beauty line to look like tubes of lipstick — they even twist up and swipe on like one. But don't judge a book by its cover... or, in this case, a perfume by its packaging. These solid scents were formulated with raw ingredients meant to hold the same potency and longevity as the brand's eau de parfums. (I dabbed one on to my wrists earlier this morning, and the smell is still going strong a few hours later, so I'm hopeful.) Plus, each one is infused with hydrating emollients, like jojoba oil, which certainly kicks up the cool factor.
The only difference is you can lug these bad boys around with you everywhere you go — work, the gym, a cab, grocery store, liquor store, sex shop (hey, what you do in your spare time is your business) — without worrying about spillage. Its minimalist packaging also makes it the kind of fragrance bottle you always wanted to bring on vacation to show your friends, but could never pack in your goddamn suitcase.
Appearances aside, it's hard to not love what's inside too: There's 2am Kiss, a leathery scent with BDSM qualities; Blackout, which has a spicy kick; Silent St., a soft white musk; Rain Day, a crisp citrus; and Drunk On Youth, a fruity-floral with honeysuckle notes and millennial pink packaging to match. The only downside is that one tube will set you back a cool $38. But, if you compare it to how much a Derek Lam dress would cost you, we're calling these a steal.
