Obama's Brooklyn Bachelor Pad Is On Sale For $4.3 Million

A piece of presidential history in brownstone Brooklyn is on the market, and it's a home for which we wouldn't mind swapping our own nearby teeny apartments. The Real Deal reports that the townhouse where former president Barack Obama and his then-girlfriend lived in the mid-'80s is on sale for $4.3 million. They shared the top-floor apartment in the mid-'80s, after he graduated from Columbia University.
Commissioned in 1903, the three-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and measures about 3,860 square feet. The address is 640 2nd Street, and it's listed with Zillow. According to Barack Obama: The Story, a biography by David Maraniss published in 2012, the brownstone used to be owned by a staffer of the Brooklyn Friends School, where Obama's girlfriend worked as an assistant teacher.
Walking distance from Prospect Park, 7th Avenue shops, and pretty much everything else fun in Brooklyn, it's in a pretty enviable location. Plus, who wouldn't want to say they live in Barry's bachelor pad?
Check out photos of the house, ahead.