This year, May's Full Flower Moon will blossom in the sky just ahead of Mother's Day. Look for it to reach its peak around 5:42 p.m. on May 10.
The moon, unfortunately, won't actually look anything like a flower. As with other full moons, May's was given a seasonally appropriate name by Native American tribes. April showers tend to bring May flowers, hence the Full Flower Moon. The moon is also sometimes referred to as the Milk Moon, after milkweed, a type of perennial plant.
For Buddhists, the arrival of May's full moon marks a major annual holiday known as Vesak. The festival honors the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha and is celebrated with singing, dancing, and acts of charity.
This year, Slooh.com is broadcasting a live stream of the full moon accompanied by input from Buddhist practitioners on the day's significance. Head to the site around 7 p.m. that night to watch.
And let this month's Flower Moon serve as a gentle reminder to send mom a bouquet come Sunday, May 14.
Advertisement