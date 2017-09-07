Anna Sui Just Designed The Stylish Bedroom Collection Of Your Dreams

If you're a fan of Anna Sui's signature carved roses, butterfly embellishments, and psychedelic prints, better tell your heart to be still: The fashion designer has just launched a full home collection in collaboration with PBteen. The line includes curtains, bedding, artwork, lighting, and home accessories, many inspired by the womenswear mogul's collections in Spring and Fall 2014.
Sui's foray into interior furnishings makes total sense: The fashion designer is renowned for her bohemian-chic aesthetic and whimsical patterns — both qualities that will translate well into the lifestyle category. Plus, she already has a cosmetics and fragrance line under her belt: Sui's signature Victorian-inspired, purple-and-black product packaging has been a huge hit in the Asian market and beyond. Though many of these products are inspired by Sui's iconic runway looks, a portion of the line are updated versions of bedroom pieces Sui owned as a teenager living in Detroit.
Click through to see our favorite items from the 50-piece home décor collection, available at PBteen.com and in stores nationwide today.