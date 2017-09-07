Anna Sui Just Designed The Stylish Bedroom Collection Of Your Dreams

Sui's foray into interior furnishings makes total sense: The fashion designer is renowned for her bohemian-chic aesthetic and whimsical patterns — both qualities that will translate well into the lifestyle category. Plus, she already has a cosmetics and fragrance line under her belt: Sui's signature Victorian-inspired, purple-and-black product packaging has been a huge hit in the Asian market and beyond. Though many of these products are inspired by Sui's iconic runway looks, a portion of the line are updated versions of bedroom pieces Sui owned as a teenager living in Detroit.