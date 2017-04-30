Exclusive: Behind The Scenes Of Britney Spears Being Named The First Ever Radio Disney Icon

It’s hard to believe that Britney Spears was just 11 years old when she first got her start on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club.
Since then, Spears has racked up many awards, including one Grammy, seven Billboard Music Awards, and numerous MTV VMAs.
More than two decades later the "Baby One More Time" singer, has been awarded by the institution that launched her decades-spanning career. On Saturday at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears awarded her their first ever Icon Award at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
"Having just celebrated 20 years of Radio Disney in 2016, we are excited to introduce the RDMA Icon Award as special recognition of an artist whose music has been loved and adored by generations of Radio Disney fans,” announced vice president, Music Strategy, Phil Guerini.
The star-studded affair was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ortega and Alex Aiono. Ballerini, Carson, and Hailee Steinfeld, also performed a tribute to the woman of the evening. A fitting trio, considering all three women have cited the icon as inspiration for their careers.
“We are proud to celebrate Britney as the first recipient for this award acknowledging her chart-topping career on Radio Disney since 1998,” said Phil Guerini, vice president, Music Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide.
Watch our exclusive look into the first ever Icon Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards and tune in to the show to see Britney take it home on Sunday, April 30, starting at 7 p.m. ET on the Disney channel.
