Gwen Stefani Forced To Cancel Vegas Show Due To Unexpected Injury

One hour into the Keep Memory Alive: Power of Love Gala the president of the nonprofit, Larry Ruvo, came out on stage to make an important announcement: Gwen Stefani, was set to perform at the gala being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, would be unable to play due to a medical emergency. In her place, singer Jennifer Hudson came out to fill in at the last minute, and perform following a short video apology video from Gwen Stefani herself.
Hudson posted a video of herself coming to the rescue on her Instagram boarding a plane with the caption, "U call , I answer ! Ms. Hudson is on the way!"
Advertisement
According to a review of the gala by Las Vegas Review-Journal, Stefani's manager informed Ruvo that the singer had ruptured her eardrum. Stefani reportedly sustained the injury while on a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on Tuesday. She was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles the same day, and was advised not to fly or sing. Also set to headline the 21st annual event benefiting the research of movement and memory disorders was Jon Bon Jovi.
The No Doubt singer has yet to say anything publicly or on social media about her injury. Stefani is still set to appear on The Voice as a judge live on Monday.
Advertisement