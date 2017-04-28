ColourPop Just Dropped Something Major

Not to state the obvious here, but ColourPop’s entire philosophy revolves around color. The bolder, the better; you can find its gel eyeliner in a bright canary yellow, its best-selling matte lipstick in an intense indigo, and even the holographic highlighter comes in an unexpected pearlescent green. As its millions of fans already know (and love), the brand’s focus has never been on the basics — it’s the pops of pigment they’re famous for.
If a recent tweet is any indication, however, ColourPop might have something a little more conventional in the works (as opposed to, say, a lavender blush inspired by Prince). Yesterday, the brand asked fans — just hypothetically — what they thought a ColourPop concealer should be called, should a ColourPop concealer ever come to exist. Complete with two smirking emojis, the post sent followers into a naming frenzy. (Not to mention just a regular frenzy, with one fan writing, “I HAVE NO MONEY STOP RELEASING STUFF.”)
If ColourPop had a concealer ( ??) what would it be called? And go!— ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) April 27, 2017
Some ideas were better than others. “Take Cover,” said one. “Baggage Claim,” offered another. Not bad. But then @criscosays came along and shut it all down:
@ColourPopCo If y'all have a concealer and don't call it CoverPop, then you're doing it wrong.— Christine (@criscosays) April 27, 2017
Now that that’s settled, it’s safe to say we’ll be hearing the official launch news soon enough. Okay, so we may not know that for sure... but it can’t hurt to put it out into the universe, right? Just think of The Secret.
