ColourPop Just Dropped Something Major

Not to state the obvious here, but ColourPop’s entire philosophy revolves around color. The bolder, the better; you can find its gel eyeliner in a bright canary yellow , its best-selling matte lipstick in an intense indigo , and even the holographic highlighter comes in an unexpected pearlescent green . As its millions of fans already know (and love), the brand’s focus has never been on the basics — it’s the pops of pigment they’re famous for.