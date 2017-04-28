Story from Pop Culture

The Adorable Reason Scarlett Johansson Invited This Grandma Out For Drinks

Caitlin Flynn
They say we all have a doppelgänger out there somewhere, but we’ve always thought the theory sounds a little far-fetched. Now we’ve been proven wrong by none other than Scarlett Johansson, who invited a look-a-like grandma out for drinks after spotting her photo on Reddit.
The Reddit user’s grandson posted an old photo of ScarJo’s lookalike, Geraldine, accompanied by the caption: “My Grandma Looked Like Scarlett Johansson When She Was Younger.”
The throwback photo has been viewed nearly 3 million times and Johansson immediately took a look when she received word that she has a look-a-like out there.
Advertisement
"I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike, and I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap!" Johansson said in a video she made for Grandma Geraldine. "I want to meet you in person."
But that’s not all — the fact that Geraldine was reportedly “drunk as a skunk” when the old photo was taken prompted ScarJo to suggest the two share a few drinks because she wants to see that “drunk face” in person.
When inviting look-a-like grandmas out for drinks, Johansson goes big. She also asked Geraldine to accompany her to a screening of Johansson’s latest film Rough Night, which hits theaters on June 16.
"Do you want to come see Rough Night with me? Be my guest," Johansson asked. "We're a bunch of partying girls so it's a good running theme, and I'll cover all your hidden costs. I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square."
Geraldine will definitely not be square — her grandson returned to Reddit to assure everyone watching at home that his grandma “can get down” and she’s stoked to party with the BAFTA-winning actress.
"My grandma was literally jaw dropping dumbfounded," he wrote of Geraldine’s reaction to the video. "We are so taking them up on their offer."
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series