The Adorable Reason Scarlett Johansson Invited This Grandma Out For Drinks

They say we all have a doppelgänger out there somewhere, but we’ve always thought the theory sounds a little far-fetched. Now we’ve been proven wrong by none other than Scarlett Johansson, who invited a look-a-like grandma out for drinks after spotting her photo on Reddit.
The Reddit user’s grandson posted an old photo of ScarJo’s lookalike, Geraldine, accompanied by the caption: “My Grandma Looked Like Scarlett Johansson When She Was Younger.”
The throwback photo has been viewed nearly 3 million times and Johansson immediately took a look when she received word that she has a look-a-like out there.
"I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike, and I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap!" Johansson said in a video she made for Grandma Geraldine. "I want to meet you in person."
But that’s not all — the fact that Geraldine was reportedly “drunk as a skunk” when the old photo was taken prompted ScarJo to suggest the two share a few drinks because she wants to see that “drunk face” in person.
When inviting look-a-like grandmas out for drinks, Johansson goes big. She also asked Geraldine to accompany her to a screening of Johansson’s latest film Rough Night, which hits theaters on June 16.
"Do you want to come see Rough Night with me? Be my guest," Johansson asked. "We're a bunch of partying girls so it's a good running theme, and I'll cover all your hidden costs. I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square."
Geraldine will definitely not be square — her grandson returned to Reddit to assure everyone watching at home that his grandma “can get down” and she’s stoked to party with the BAFTA-winning actress.
"My grandma was literally jaw dropping dumbfounded," he wrote of Geraldine’s reaction to the video. "We are so taking them up on their offer."
