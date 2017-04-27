How To Watch Everything That Goes Down At The White House Correspondents' Dinner

What do you get when you bring one Daily Show correspondent, two legendary reporters, and many members of the press corps to the Washington Hilton for a White House Correspondents' Dinner — without the president? Answer: A very strange and unprecedented event.
This Saturday, April 29, members of the media will gather to celebrate reporting achievements and up-and-coming scholars. But the standard roast of the sitting commander-in-chief will be different than usual, since President Trump will not be in Washington. Instead, he’ll be hosting a rally in Pennsylvania.
It will be interesting to see how comedic host Hasan Minhaj handles the president’s absence and which, if any, celebrities decide to show up. Some will be skipping the event to attend Samantha Bee’s nearby Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which may prove to be the more entertaining of the two.
If you want to compare and contrast the events, start by watching the real White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which will stream live on C-Span beginning at 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY: 2017 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner – LIVE at 9:30pm ET on C-SPAN https://t.co/KErQ7XmnDT #nerdprom #WHCD2017 pic.twitter.com/sCQg4ypL4s— CSPAN (@cspan) April 26, 2017
Then, at 11 p.m. head to Twitter, where you can catch an uncensored version of Samantha Bee’s #NTWHCD.
These Saturday night plans will definitely keep you on the couch, but we're pretty sure they'll be just as wild as a crazy night out.
