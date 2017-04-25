How To Stream Samantha Bee's Satirical White House Correspondents' Dinner

Gloria Steinem, Jessica Williams, Padma Lakshmi, Kal Penn, and Keegan-Michael Key are among those who will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Instead, all will be in the audience for Samantha Bee's Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner.
The much-anticipated comedy special from the host of TBS's Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will take place this Saturday, April 29, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The location is less than two miles away from the Washington Hilton, where the actual White House Correspondents' Dinner is taking place at the same time.
Bee has promised that the evening will be full of "surprises, music, food and laughter" as well as some educational tidbits such as "how screwed we'd be without a free press."
Don't expect President Trump to mark his first 100 days in office with a surprise appearance at either roasting event. His plans are taking him to Pennsylvania instead, where he plans to host a "BIG" rally.
When everyone has something to do on Saturday night but you. #NotTheWHCD https://t.co/7QvD1mNBHR— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 24, 2017
