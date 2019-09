Maxine Waters' Anti-Trump Tweets Are Unrelenting

In February, Waters tweeted that her "greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment," adding at a news conference later that President Trump will be his own undoing. " I have not called for the impeachment yet . He's doing it himself," she said, adding, "I think that he's leading himself in that kind of position, where folks are going to ask, 'What are we going to do?' and the answer is going to be, 'Eventually, we've got to do something about him.' We cannot continue to have a President who's acting in this manner. It's dangerous to the United States of America."