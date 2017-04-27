Story from Politics

Maxine Waters' Anti-Trump Tweets Are Unrelenting

Lauren Holter
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
Now known as the "auntie of the resistance," the California congresswoman has not let up on the Trump administration. Maxine Waters' Twitter is a treasure trove of anti-Trump comments aimed at holding the president accountable, questioning his every move, and reminding Americans not to forget about the investigation into his administration's ties to Russia.
In February, Waters tweeted that her "greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment," adding at a news conference later that President Trump will be his own undoing. "I have not called for the impeachment yet. He's doing it himself," she said, adding, "I think that he's leading himself in that kind of position, where folks are going to ask, 'What are we going to do?' and the answer is going to be, 'Eventually, we've got to do something about him.' We cannot continue to have a President who's acting in this manner. It's dangerous to the United States of America."
Although she believes Trump will get himself impeached, Waters is not just sitting back and waiting. She vocally opposed his Cabinet nominees, the travel ban, and the Republicans' proposed health care bill. And she consistently calls him a liar.
Scroll through Waters' best anti-Trump tweets to see what kind of ammunition she's throwing.

"Show us the receipts"

Who will Trump's tax plan really benefit?

"The president is a liar"

#FakeNewsPresident

Trump "has no business being president"

He criticizes everyone except Putin

As Maya Angelou said...

Trump's actions don't make him presidential

On all the flip-flopping

Who's not qualified to be president?

About that FBI investigation

"It's all about money"

Here's the real story

"Trump is hiding something"

"I'm not going anywhere"

Long live Maxine Waters.
