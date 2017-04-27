Maxine Waters' Anti-Trump Tweets Are Unrelenting

"Show us the receipts"
Trump released a tax proposal & now he needs to show us the receipts. American people need to know how it benefits him & billionaire cabinet pic.twitter.com/viSdD9Afik— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 27, 2017
Who will Trump's tax plan really benefit?
We are all anxious to review Trump's tax plan and all the ways in which it will benefit the Trump Organization.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 26, 2017
"The president is a liar"
The President is a liar, his actions are contemptible, & I'm going to fight everyday until he's impeached.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 18, 2017
#FakeNewsPresident
If Trump is so concerned w/ the truth then he should begin w/ a thorough investigation of his campaign's ties to Russia #fakenewspresident— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 17, 2017
Trump "has no business being president"
Trump is no longer just a bully. He is now very dangerous and still has no business being President of the United States.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 13, 2017
He criticizes everyone except Putin
Trump will never criticize Putin! He's had tougher words for a disabled journalist, Obama, US intel, CNN, US judges, & the Freedom Caucus.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 12, 2017
As Maya Angelou said...
Everyone must remember Trump is who he is, and as Maya Angelou said, "when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time."— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 10, 2017
Trump's actions don't make him presidential
Delivering one scripted speech before Congress & bombing another country doesn't make you presidential.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 10, 2017
On all the flip-flopping
Trump has flip flopped & been all over the place on every policy position except his admiration of Putin. I'm not distracted. #trumprussia— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 8, 2017
Who's not qualified to be president?
It's the same for anyone who has bragged about groping women, mocked the disabled, defrauded students, and cheated contractors. pic.twitter.com/jsHX74Ewdq— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 6, 2017
About that FBI investigation
Susan Rice didn't ask the FBI for immunity from prosecution. Mike Flynn did. Obama's campaign was not under FBI investigation. Trump's is.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 4, 2017
"It's all about money"
Can't people see what's happening? It's all about money, lifting Russia sanctions, & lowering taxes for the wealthy!— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 4, 2017
Here's the real story
No, the story is your campaign associates being under an FBI investigation for collusion w/ Russia. #fakenewspresident pic.twitter.com/gJM93mpI6D— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 2, 2017
"Trump is hiding something"
Trump is hiding something. This is why he continues to lie & distract from investigations.The truth will be uncovered & he will be impeached— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 29, 2017
"I'm not going anywhere"
I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere. #BlackWomenAtWork— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 29, 2017