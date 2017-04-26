Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh ended in 2007, but Josh Peck hasn't shied away from the spotlight. Since the show went off the air, he's starred in a variety of movies and TV shows, including 2012's Red Dawn and the 2015-2016 Fox sitcom Grandfathered. He's also maintained an active presence on social media.
Now, almost 10 years after the Nickelodeon comedy's finale, MTV News caught up with Peck about what he's been doing since leaving his most-famous role. It turns out, Peck loves how Drake & Josh has lived on, courtesy of the internet.
In her introduction to the interview, MTV News writer Deepa Lakshmin cites one of the show's now-infamous GIFS: Josh saying "Hug, me, brotha!" after finding out he and Drake would be step-siblings.
"You'll see something that goes slightly viral in a meme, like a particular line: 'Have a good day; don't tell me what to do,'" Peck told Lakshmin of the show's legacy. "I'll text Dan [Schneider, the show's creator] because this is literally something he wrote 13 years ago. I'll be like, 'Can you believe this, dude? Your lines are still completely loved and people are still getting a kick out of it.'"
Lakshmin explains that Peck and Schneider go way back. Schneider created The Amanda Show, which Peck starred on before Drake & Josh. And unlike child stars who'd rather forget their past, Peck has no problem embracing his roots. Earlier this month, the actor posted an Amanda Show photo on Twitter, riffing on the "name a more iconic duo" meme.
Name a more dynamic trio........I'll wait pic.twitter.com/6JMhCeapfi— Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) April 6, 2017
Peck also recently poked fun at his bathrobe of choice in 2001's Max Keeble's Big Move.
And he posted this Amanda Show gem last month.
Peck even featured a cameo from Danielle Bregoli on his Instagram in February.
"The best thing about social media [is] that we [can] go direct to the audience and not have to shoot something and wait 12 months for it to get edited and finally get put on the air," Peck told MTV News. His social media strategy often involves adding modern references to Drake & Josh lines, as in the Instagram video above.
And if you're wondering, it looks like Drake Bell feels just as much nostalgia for the Nickelodeon show. Last week, he captioned a recent photo of the pair "Hug me brotha!" Full circle, indeed.
